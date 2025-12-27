Expect Wednesday to feature patchy rain, with peaks approaching 7°C by afternoon. Light showers may arrive intermittently, though brighter spells could emerge later. Overnight lows settle near 1°C, producing a chilly wrap-up to the week but not disrupting the general pattern of mild winter weather. Looking ahead, the forecast suggests similar conditions may persist into early January, ensuring a generally stable outlook. Temperatures remain about 5°C most afternoons, maintaining overall comfortable daytime weather conditions.