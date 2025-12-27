Today, Saturday, December 27, looks partly cloudy with a gentle breeze and minimal rain. In Tavistock, morning conditions stay bright, with temperatures near 5°C rising close to 6°C by afternoon. Overnight values slip to about -1°C under clearing skies, making it feel crisp going into nighttime.
Tomorrow continues a dry spell, featuring partly cloudy skies and highs about 5°C. This weekend remains mostly mild, dipping to near 2°C after sunset. Winds stay gentle, so any brief cloud cover should clear quickly, leaving occasional glimpses of sunshine for those seeking a bright outlook.
For Monday, expect mostly cloudy weather conditions, though rain remains unlikely in the forecast. Daytime temperatures hover close to 5°C, while light breezes keep the atmosphere calm. Once evening arrives, readings slip to near 1°C, delivering a cool but dry night.
Expect Tuesday to start cloudy, with temperatures about 6°C by midday. Occasional sunny intervals could break through, offering brief warmth under calm wind conditions. Evening levels dip to close to 2°C, and any hint of rain appears minimal, leaving an overall pleasant forecast.
Expect Wednesday to feature patchy rain, with peaks approaching 7°C by afternoon. Light showers may arrive intermittently, though brighter spells could emerge later. Overnight lows settle near 1°C, producing a chilly wrap-up to the week but not disrupting the general pattern of mild winter weather. Looking ahead, the forecast suggests similar conditions may persist into early January, ensuring a generally stable outlook. Temperatures remain about 5°C most afternoons, maintaining overall comfortable daytime weather conditions.
