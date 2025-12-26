Today, Friday, December 26, in Tavistock brings partly cloudy skies and a bright atmosphere. Temperatures hover near 4°C through the afternoon, with minimal chance of rain. Winds stay light, making it feel crisp but manageable. Sunny spells break through the clouds, offering a pleasant start to the day.
Tomorrow looks slightly warmer with about 6°C. Partly cloudy skies stick around, though a brief drizzle might appear in the late evening. Overall, the day should remain mostly dry, providing stable weather from morning to dusk. Expect a calm breeze that keeps conditions comfortable, with limited windchill during daylight hours.
Mild weather carries into this weekend. Sunday reaches about 6°C under partly cloudy conditions. Any mist early on should lift, leaving glimpses of sunshine throughout midday. Rain remains unlikely, so dryness dominates. Light winds help keep the air still, giving the day a steady feel from dawn to evening.
A bright start is forecast for Monday, with maximum readings near 6°C. Skies appear mostly clear, encouraging plenty of sunshine. Evening temperatures fall close to freezing, but no rain is on the horizon. Winds remain gentle, preserving pleasant daytime conditions without any gusty surprises. Snowfall looks improbable as skies stay open.
Cooler air returns Tuesday, refreshing the region with a high near 5°C. Clouds linger at intervals, but clear periods offer glimpses of sunshine. No major rain activity is predicted, keeping the day tranquil. Nights turn chillier, though the breeze remains subtle to end the week. Frost may appear briefly after dark.
