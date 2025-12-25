Today, Thursday, December 25, in Tavistock brings bright skies with no sign of rain. Temperatures near 4°C settle about 0°C overnight, ensuring a crisp atmosphere under sunny conditions. Light winds may pick up slightly later, but overall, the day remains dry and clear from dawn to dusk.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy with temperatures near 4°C and lows about -1°C. Skies brighten occasionally, although patchy cloud persists into afternoon. A breeze keeps the air fresh, but no rain is in sight, ensuring late-day clearing for a cool evening.
This weekend begins on Saturday with sunshine dominating. Temperatures about 7°C during daylight hours feel mild after chilly nights near -1°C. Gusts remain light, and skies hold few clouds, promising a bright start. Afternoon sun persists, warming the atmosphere slightly, though evening conditions turn crisp. No hint of rain surfaces.
The calmer pattern holds on Sunday, featuring partly cloudy skies. Daytime peaks hover around 5°C, while late hours dip to near 0°C. Winds stay modest, so the afternoon feels pleasant despite cooler air. Occasional breaks of sunshine brighten the day, and the evening remains tranquil with no rainfall expected.
The new week on Monday promises more sunshine. Temperatures near 6°C feel slightly warmer, with overnight lows around -1°C. Calm winds ensure a comfortable atmosphere under clear skies all day. Clouds stay scarce, reducing any chance of damp weather. By night, cooler air generally returns, though conditions remain dry and stable. The extended outlook suggests consistent brightness through midweek, free of showers or snow.
This article was automatically generated
