Today (Monday, December 29) in Tavistock sees mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 5°C. No rain is expected, and gentle breezes keep conditions comfortably stable. Cloud cover hovers well into the afternoon, with evening readings about 0°C. Overall, weather remains quite calm and dry, creating a mildly grey, yet pleasantly settled day.

Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies, with midday temperatures about 5°C. Conditions stay dry during daylight, though it may feel chilly once the sun sets. Late evening sees clearer spells, and night-time lows hover near -1°C. No rainfall or snow is likely through the period, and no brisk winds appear.

The next day features plenty of sunshine and highs near 5°C. Early hours start near -1°C, but clear skies dominate by mid-morning. Light winds keep conditions comfortable, and the afternoon remains bright and pleasant, and warm. Evening readings dip slightly, yet no rain is forecast, preserving a dry stretch overall.

The following day brings a touch of patchy rain, with maximum temperatures about 6°C. Drizzle appears near midday, though it might fade quickly. Cloud cover dominates the sky by late afternoon, while early evening settles near 3°C. Overnight conditions stay overcast but mostly dry, keeping overall rainfall chances comfortably low.

This weekend starts with partly cloudy conditions, featuring a high near 5°C. A brief drizzle might show by mid-morning, but dryness soon returns. Winds remain gentle, and night-time temperatures rest about 2°C. Clear spells likely persist through the evening, ensuring minimal rain interruptions across much of Friday and beyond.

This article was automatically generated