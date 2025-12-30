Today is Tuesday, December 30, bringing partly cloudy conditions with no expected rain. Temperatures near 6°C in the afternoon and about -1°C tonight keep it cool. Strong breezes remain moderate, encouraging a fairly dry atmosphere. Tavistock experiences occasional clouds but generally bright moments. No sign of snow completes the day.
Tomorrow arrives with clear skies and a sunny outlook. Daytime highs reach about 5°C, dipping near -1°C by sunset. Bright sunshine dominates, and calm winds maintain pleasant weather. No rain or snow is expected, ensuring a crisp environment. Sunlight persists most of the day, providing ideal visibility. Winds remain gentle.
The next day might feature patchy rain. Expect daytime temperatures about 7°C, falling near 0°C overnight. Occasional drizzle is possible, but some clearer spells could break through. Winds pick up slightly, adding a brisk feel. Overall, a mix of light showers and partial brightness shapes the forecast. No heavy downpours.
The following day continues the possibility of light rain. Maximum readings hover near 6°C while lows sit about -2°C. Cloudy skies dominate, though bursts of drier weather may appear. Evening hours could bring scattered drizzle, but nothing severe is expected. Chillier air slips in, keeping conditions on the cooler side.
This weekend looks colder, with possible light freezing rain. Highs reach near 3°C, and overnight temperatures drop about -3°C. Some icy patches or brief snow flurries may develop, so overall weather remains wintery. Periods of sunshine should emerge, but frequent chills linger. Any rain stays light, preserving a frosty atmosphere.
This article was automatically generated
