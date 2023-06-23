David, of St Ann’s Chapel, has a thoroughbred horse called Ellie. He said: ‘The horse park means so much to us. It’s firstly, given us freedom to have a guaranteed place to park our transporters and know we won’t annoy other people by taking up so much space. We can let the horses roam safely and have the time to saddle them up and clean and water them if needed without holding up any other people. Haydn’s been a diamond for us. He’s been the catalyst to enable this to happen and was quick to see the benefits.’