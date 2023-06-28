Tavistock Athletic Club would like to remind local runners that the ever-popular Tavistock Town Relays take place on Thursday evening, July 13, as part of Carnival Week, writes Andy Hughes.
Open to everyone, teams of four from local running clubs, businesses or any other random grouping are invited to compete.
The Relays take place in the Meadows where each runner runs 1.1 miles around the river edge before passing on the baton to their team mate.
There are Junior, Women’s and Men’s relay races starting at 6pm, 6:45pm and 7:30pm respectively, with age categories (based on the youngest runner) for all races. Before these main races there is also a fun run for the kids starting at 5:30pm.
Entries are on the day for the fun run, but entrants for the relay races must sign up before 6pm on Wednesday 12.
The entry form can be found via the home page of the TAC website – which is tavistockathletics.co.uk – under Upcoming Events.
There is always a fantastic atmosphere in the park and TAC’s legendary catering team will be fired up, delivering burgers, bacon rolls and the like, as well as hot and cold refreshments, to the assembled masses.
The Relays are sponsored by James Armstrong Physio and all proceeds are donated to Tavistock Lions for their chosen good causes. Not a day to miss for anyone involved in the local running scene.
There were only a few TAC athletes competing at the weekend. As well as those taking part in the various Parkrun events in the area, Jodi Armstrong (pictured) travelled to Woolacombe to compete in the North Devon AONB Half Marathon, her first race for three years, finishing in a respectable time of 2:04:06 over a tough off-road course.
Elsewhere, three TAC runners took on the Summer Trails 10k at Dartington.
Claire Duffin finished in 1:08:07, closely followed by Naomi Clifford in 1:08:39 and Ann Ruddock in 1:21:08. Well done to all who chose to complete in the continuing strength-sapping hot and humid conditions.