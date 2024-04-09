Ben Neale surpassed his recent excellent form by becoming the overall winner of the 10-mile run in 1:02:10. His pace was such that he would also have won the five-mile race. Also doing well were Carole Walters, who won her F60 category in 1:31:57 and was third overall female, and Mark West who finished in 1:37:40. Helen Kula-Przezwanski was third F60 runner in the five-mile event in 54:01.