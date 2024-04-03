Okehampton Argyle won’t be making a trip to play Ivybridge Town tonight (April 3) as the match has been cancelled thanks to the weather, writes Graham Hambly.
A decision to call off the match was made yesterday, when it became clear that the rain over the last few days meant the pitch was too waterlogged to repair following Saturday’s match.
It is the third time the Okehampton match has been postponed.
They were originally due to visit Ivybridge in October, but that fixture was re-arranged because Okehampton were involved in an FA Vase match at Barnstaple and the revised date at the end of February then fell victim to the wet weather.
The clubs will hope for success at the fourth attempt on Tuesday April 16, which will be the first of three home games in quick succession for Ivybridge.