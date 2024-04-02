A West Devon women’s softball cricket team have triumphed in a county contest.
The Moorland Maidens ladies cricket team, part of Buckland Monachorum Cricket Club, recently came second out of 32 teams throughout Devon, in the winter indoor softball cricket league.
The finals were held at Cranbrook Sports Centre near Exeter, where the Moorland Maidens beat Clyst St George ladies by scoring 131 to 84 in the semi-finals to win a place in the finals.
The final match was closely fought and the Maidens narrowly lost to Exwick Ladies, scoring 81 to 93 runs. The Moorland Maidens are an inclusive and friendly ladies team who play softball cricket. The ball is softer than the usual cricket hardball and the matches are shorter.
They welcome new players – ladies and girls over 13 years – including those who have never played cricket wanting to give softball cricket a try! The first session of the outdoor season is on Monday, April 21 at Buckland Monachorum Cricket Club (BMCC), Crapstone, at 6pm. BMCC also runs training for all ages of boys and girls on Friday evenings throughout the summer school term.