The Moorlanders were soon attacking down the left again, but Falmouth’s defence held out and Watts was tackled just short of the line. An attack down the right side saw a loose pass fielded by winger Ed Tait who had the strength and composure to dart over from 15 metres out. With the line-out functioning well and front rowers Charlie Charlton, Hammy Kerswill and Toby Teague having the upper hand in the scrums, Tavi had control and closed the half with two further tries from the fleet-footed Hillson and he duly converted both.