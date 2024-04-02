THE EASTER weekend was quiet for running, although it was off to a busy start on Good Friday.
Seven Okehampton Running Club members headed to Exeter to take part in the Fast Friday 10K. This event is billed as an exhilarating 10 kilometre run along the beautiful River Exe and Exeter Quay. The fantastic route offers participants a fast paced experience on a path that guarantees no interruption from oncoming city traffic, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable run for the many runners that travel to take it on.
The event caters to all comers, whether you are a seasoned runner looking to set a new personal best or a beginner taking your first steps in the running world. The scenic views and flat paths provide an ideal setting for runners of all levels to challenge themselves and achieve their goals.
Fast Friday supports Devon Air Ambulance, a registered charity which operates two air ambulance helicopters as well as four critical care cars that provide exemplary and time critical care to patients across Devon and beyond. The air ambulance runs for 19 hours each day, 365 days a year and they attend an average of six incidents per day. The ambulance is funded entirely by donations from the people of Devon, and the Fast Friday runners’ contributions will go towards the upkeep of the service.
Due to the recent heavy rain and the amount of water on the course the organisers were forced at the last minute to opt for Plan B, with the proposed two lap course changed to a four lap course, using the five kilometre Summer Series route.
Conditions were not ideal for running well, and a strong headwind for the last kilometre or so of each lap did not help, but the runners were fortunate to somehow only have a couple of showers.
Andrew Vernon was the first of the Okehampton Running Club contingent home in a time of 40 minutes and 14 seconds, followed by Claudine Benstead in 42 minutes and 26 seconds, giving her an impressive second place in her age category. They were followed by Paul Evison in 49 minutes and 27 seconds. Paul bagged himself a new club record for runners in his veterans of 70 age category, just beating an old record he set himself by the slender margin of 14 seconds.
Ged Fitzgibbon got across the line in 52 minutes and 10 seconds, Jackie Osborne Dawes finished in 53 minutes and 56 seconds, Kate Wilson came home in 56 minutes and 46 seconds and Jane Richardson reached the end in one hour, four minutes and 35 seconds. A big well done to all runners who took part.