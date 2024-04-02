Andrew Vernon was the first of the Okehampton Running Club contingent home in a time of 40 minutes and 14 seconds, followed by Claudine Benstead in 42 minutes and 26 seconds, giving her an impressive second place in her age category. They were followed by Paul Evison in 49 minutes and 27 seconds. Paul bagged himself a new club record for runners in his veterans of 70 age category, just beating an old record he set himself by the slender margin of 14 seconds.