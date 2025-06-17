A young Ivybridge rugby union player will be appearing at Twickenham this weekend, representing Devon in the women’s county finals.
The Devon women's team won their semi-final against Berkshire last weekend (June 7/8), qualifying them to play the final of the Gill Burn’s Women’s County Championships (division two) at Twickenham on Sunday (June 22).
Hannah, 19, a Buckland Monachorum staff member from Yelverton, plays for Ivybridge RFC women’s team. She attended trials for the Devon County women’s team and after several trials was selected to play hooker as part of the 2025 squad. Hannah has been selected by the Devon county coaches as the starting hooker for the final.
The Devon Men’s senior team and Devon Men’s U20’s teams will also be playing in their respective finals at Twickenham this weekend.
This will be Hannahs third time playing rugby at Twickenham and her second time representing Devon at Twickenham.
She is fortunate to be sponsored by Chris Northam at Nordic Installations Ltd whilst playing at Ivybridge and has had secured player sponsorship for the Devon County Women’s rugby final at Twickenham by Shaun Sturtridge, the owner of Sturtridge and Sons Fishing Ltd based in Brixham.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.