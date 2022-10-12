Rugby: Tavi smash Services for sixth straight win

The second half started with a bang and inside the opening two minutes centre Jake Le Gassick, who caused Devonport problems all afternoon with his hard running, intercepted and raced in to score under the posts. This was shortly followed by a typically robust score from the base of the scrum by the versatile forward Jack Lewis. Lewis, who played number 8 on Saturday, has also played hooker, second row and flanker already this season and has given accomplished performances in every position. Devonport showed great character for the following 25 minutes and their defence held Tavi out until the last ten minutes. Some neat pacing and offloading between forwards and backs made space for Andrew Craddock to crash over from close range. This was followed by a fine solo effort from Hillson who, with the last play of the game, stepped his way clear and ran the ball in from the halfway line.