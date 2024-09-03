FREDDIE Whybrow continued his excellent form for RunfitRunfast, coming home first overall at the Crane Park parkrun in 19m 03s.
Miri Crossey meanwhile competed the at National School games and earned a very impressive 2nd in the swim relays alongside a strong run.
James Armstrong and Ceri Bryant travelled to London to take on the infamous Big Half, a course that takes in some of the major sights of the capital on close roads. James hit 1h26mins and Ceri came in under two hours.
Next up, over the Welsh border, Holly Fitzgerald and Sam Weekes competed in the Cardiff 10km. Holly came third in her age group in a PB time of 38 minutes and Sam also notched a PB with 39mins.
Finally, closer to home, at the hilly Treggy 7 in Launceston, Nikki Kelly had a great return to racing as part of her Autumn preparation. She was fourth overall and was joined there by Ruby Lawrence (52m) and David Parish (54m).