A community sport organisation covering villages in the Tavistock area is celebrating a season of success and dedication.
Horrabridge Rangers Sporting Association (HRSA) held its club AGM last week and secretary Ian Mulholland reviewed the season, thanking volunteers, players coaches and managers for their hard work.
He said: “It is with great pride and satisfaction that we reflect on our achievements and milestones. This season has been marked by remarkable performances across all our teams, demonstrating the unwavering dedication and hard work of our players, managers, coaches, and volunteers. Additionally, we held our first volunteer recognition club awards, which was a resounding success. Our teams have shown tremendous resilience and skill, securing numerous cup victories and league titles.”
The U15 Girls clinched the league and league cup double, while the U17 Girls won the league cup and finished as league runners-up, showcasing their growing talent and determination. Eight teams reached cup finals: U7, U8 Girls, U9 Girls, U10, U11 Girls, U12, U15 Girls and U17 Girls.
Meanwhile, a new open age ladies team secured a runners-up finish in the Devon League (South & West Division) in their first season, a testament to their consistent performance throughout the year. New teams will be playing or setting up at U7, U8 Girls, U11 colts and Ladies Walking Football.
Rangers also received county and national awards, being presented with the Devon FA Club of the Year Award for commitment to diversity, additional football initiatives, coaches’ education and having a wider footprint in the region.
“This accolade reflects the values we uphold and the positive environment we strive to create for all our members,” said Ian.
Another highlight was first team manager Lee Simpson being awarded the Devon FA Bobby Moore Award for his commitment to fundraising and for giving a wider focus on HRSA through the rural community. Natasha Daniels was also recognised with the Lionesses Award for her exceptional contribution to girls’ football.
Ian said: “None of these achievements would have been possible without the tireless efforts and unwavering support of our managers, coaches, and volunteers. To our managers, who plan meticulously and lead by example, with strategic insights and leadership. Also our coaches, whose dedication to developing and nurturing talent is evident in every training session and match, your passion and expertise are the foundation of our success.
“A special mention must go to our volunteers, whose behind-the-scenes work often goes unnoticed but is crucial to the smooth running of our club. From organising events and managing logistics to maintaining our facilities, your contributions are deeply appreciated.”
He praised Adam Dawe for setting up the club coaches’ personal development seminars while he thanked Steve Kilkelly for bringing his team through from mini-football through to completion at U16s, winning the club’s coach of the year award.