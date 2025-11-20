More than 200 children from primary schools across West Devon tackled the famously tough Castle Drogo cross country race.
Seventeen schools took part in the annual cross country and activities event on Sunday, November 16.
The event was on the same day as the ten-mile race for adult running clubs across the region in the same spectacular wooded valley landscape, but shorter.
Organisers Okehampton Community Recreation Association, (OCRA) and the National Trust’s community team welcomed Mary Tavy & Brentor, Whitchurch, Chagford, Shebbear, South Tawton, St James in Okehampton; Boasley Cross, Northlew, Lew Trenchard, Princetown, North Tawton, Bridestowe, Okehampton, St Andrew’s in Buckland Monachorum; Gulworthy, Lydford and Milton Abbot schools.
The girls ran first over the testing 1.5 mile course. Individual runners from Shebbear, St Andrew’s and Okehampton were the first three girls across the line.
St Andrew’s girls won the large schools team event and Whitchurch were runners-up.
Shebbear won the small schools team event, while Mary Tavy & Brentor B team were second.
A St James runner led the boys in with a Whitchurch boy second and St Andrew’s third.
Whitchurch boys team won the large schools team medals, while Okehampton boys were runners-up.
Shebbear, again, won the small schools event with Lew Trenchard boys coming second.
After the races OCRA provided activities for the children while the results were collated.
Despite their running exertions, all the children then enjoyed football, archery, dodge ball and athletics until the presentations were made at 12.30pm.
Luke Stannis, of Okehampton Running Club, set the pace as the ‘hare’ to chase for both races and eight young leaders from Okehampton College ran with the children, giving encouragement as they went along.
An OCRA spokesman said: “We give huge thanks to Paula Clarke and her team at Castle Drogo who facilitate this wonderful event. Long may it continue to flourish.”
