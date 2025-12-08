Tamar and Tavy Gig Club rowers have impressed indoors with a top ten national finish at the British Indoor Rowing Championships.
The rowers, of all ages and experience include younger members of Tamar and Tavy Gig Club (TTGC) and a mum and her two children. Each competitor rowed a longer race and a sprint.
Jamie Robertson, club chairman, said: “We’re super proud of our four rowers who are now all top ten indoor rowers in the UK. A massive congratulations to Blake, Oliver, Bella and Bryony for an exceptional performance at the British Indoor Rowing Championships, representing Tamar and Tavy.
“You’ve all set new benchmarks and shown what dedication, commitment and team support can achieve. We are incredibly proud of you.
“What you won’t see is the hard graft behind the scenes, nine weeks of disciplined training, early mornings, tired legs, mental resilience and a commitment to turning up even when it was tough.
“On race day, every single rower hit a personal best — the clearest sign that they delivered exactly what they trained for.”
Blake Whitby, 12, was third in his age group, for his three-minute and 500-metre rows. Oliver Hancock, 11, was tenth in his age, showing grit, determination.
Meanwhile, his sister Bella Hancock, 15, was six in her age, competing in a field of 43 rowers, securing sixth in the six-minute race and at a pace that would be sub 7:40 over two km (two km is the standard adult indoor race distance).
Bryony Hancock (mum of Bella and Oliver), (over 40) raced 2km and a 500m sprint, was tenth in age. Her 2km 7:36 2K is a possible new TTC women’s record. She competed against Olympic/British rowers.
Jamie said: “Indoor rowing is open to every member of the club and part of winter training. If anyone wants to have a go and possibly join the club, they can email me.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.