THE renowned, annual Chagford Two Hills Race took place on the Spring bank holiday Monday. Now in its 47th year, the race includes 1076 feet of ascent, up the hills of Meldon and Nattadon, with the notorious ‘bog’ in between. A damp start did not dampen the spirits of the 200 runners taking part and the sun soon came out to play.
There was a big turnout of ORCs and ORC juniors and despite the very wet and muddy conditions there were some great results. Luke Stannus was the overall winner for the second year in a row finishing in just 28:35, followed by Rob Hicks in 32:32 (1st MV40).
Claire Watkins was the first female overall in 34:55, with strong races also coming from ORCJ Arthur Hicks in 35:51; Ian Ripper in 37:24 (1st MV60); ORCJ Jacob Lane in 38:32 (1st U11) running with his dad Joe Lane finishing in 38:34; ORCJ Laurence Hicks in 41:37; ORCJ Stanley Hicks in 42:42; Robert Richards in 43:35 (1st MV50), and Kate Wilson in 49:13.
Another recent race was the Adidas Stockholm Marathon, a beautiful route that finishes in the 1012 Olympic Stadium.
Jo Page was the sole ORC member to partake in this event, running the course for enjoyment rather than a fast time due to the high heat on the day, completing the course in 3:44:36.
Returning to the local scene and the Oke Croak, as the name suggests, is one of Okehampton’s own. New race director Tom Poland ensured the race went like clockwork and all 35 runners returned safely and enjoyed the course.
The route allows runners to choose their own routes but the straightest line may not be the fastest, with there being a number of compulsory checkpoints at which runners have to give their number to the marshals. Thanks go to Dartmoor Search and Rescue who make themselves available should they be required, luckily they weren’t called into action this year.
Claire Watkins was the first female with Chris Turner’s time of 1:22:14 also earning himself a podium spot.
Family trio Karen, Paul and son Ollie King took part in the Firefighters charity 10k, the family being indebted to this cause after Karen received extensive Physiotherapy after a leg fracture which got her not only back on her feet but back running.
Another trio were involved in the Burrator 10k in the form of Oli Hunt (41:44), Lucy Wyman (51:41) and Lucinda Walsh (52:58), whilst the last race to discuss is the Dartmoor Prison Break.
Entrants determine their own route from HMP Dartmoor as they aim to get the furthest away as the crow flies in a given time. Charlie Temperley took on the 12 hour Delinquent challenge and ran 81.6 Kilometres, approximately 50 miles.