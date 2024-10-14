ORC MEMBER Luke Stannus recently headed to Giggleswick in North Yorkshire to take part in the final race of the English Schools Fell Running series. He had a terrific race finishing in 10th place, congratulations Luke.
Also last weekend, Lucy Wyman took part in the Atlantic Coast Challenge (ACC) now in its 19th year. This is a multi-day marathon event held along the rugged coastline of Cornwall, beginning outside of Padstow and ending at Land’s End.
Day one, the Saturday, took Lucy from Padstow to Perranporth (26.5 miles and 3,458ft of elevation). Day two took her on to St Ives, accompanied by stunning views (26 miles, 3,701ft elevation) before finishing on the toughest of the three legs.
Lelant to Land’s End (28.9 miles, 5,594ft elevation) has a reputation already and so for the day to start with pouring rain made it all the more challenging.
Lucy crossed the finish line to complete the challenge and was handed a well-deserved Cornish pasty and her finisher’s medal! A fantastic achievement.
Jo Page had a busy weekend in Bournemouth taking part in the Run Bournemouth festival with the Supernova 5k on Saturday evening and the Supersonic 10k on Sunday.
The Supernova 5k takes place at dusk with an emphasis on light around the route, as the 1,000 runners wearing torches making for a great atmosphere. Jo finished in a time of 23:04 second in her age category.
The Supersonic 10k is a fast, flat course and in perfect weather, Jo finished in a time of 43:48, coming third in her age category and seventh female overall.
On Sunday, Keeley Phillips took part in the Duchy an Dinas 5, a new 5-mile mixed terrain event starting and finishing at The Duchy of Cornwall Nursery in Lostwithiel, the challenging route is approximately 90% trail and includes some 1100 ft in elevation.
A painful hip meant she wasn’t at 100% but she loved every minute all the same.
This stunning route goes from the nursery, through the valley and up to the English Heritage site of Restormel Castle. From there runners drop back into Restormel woods, loop out towards the village of Lostwithiel and head back across the valley passing over the River Fowey then back up to the nursery.
Keeley said the hills were tough, but it was a well-organised race and she will be back again next year.
Elsewhere, Carole Loader and Lucy Gooding headed to Torbay for The Loop, a 20-mile trail event that begins on the beach at Broadsands Beach all the way through to the Brixham Harbour, passing by woodland cliff paths, coves, beaches and stunning scenic hills, totalling over 4,000ft of elevation.
The duo did well with Carole finishing in 4:17 and Lucy in 5:42.