Members of Okehampton Running Club have had a busy weekend with five of their members taking part in various races across the UK.
On Saturday, Shaun Fryett competed in a very windy North Coast 55km Ultra, from Combe Martin to Minehead on the coast path of the north Devon and Somerset coast.
He traversed the entire length of the Exmoor National Park and finished in ninth place with a time of 7:25.
Tucked away in the Bristol Channel, this stretch is more sheltered than other parts of the 630-mile South West Coast Path.
It has the longest stretch of coastal woodland in England and Wales, the highest point on the coastline at Culbone Hill (433m), and highest sea cliff, Great Hangman (244m).
On Sunday, two other members of Okehampton Running Club, Ben Wood and Ian Ripper, competed in the Oysho Cardiff half marathon.
Luckily Storm Amy passed in the night, leaving a lovely sunny morning in Cardiff.
Both said it was a really great event, happy vibes and huge crowds around the course which started and ended at Cardiff Castle.
Both of the Okehampton runners achieved great times.
Ian finished with an impressive time of 1:42 which was only two minutes outside of his goal.
Ben finished the race with a time of 2:12, which he was also very happy with.
This year’s Oysho Cardiff Half Marathon was about celebrating community, connection, shining a light on the strength found in running together and the bonds that carry runners to the finish line.
This must-run event for many runners is the only British half marathon amongst the six prestigious ‘Super Halfs’, and is known for its impressive crowd support. On a mostly flat course, the route starts and finishes at Cardiff Castle, with running the barrage round Cardiff Bay being a particular highlight.
On Sunday, Mark Peck took part in his first marathon alongside 7,000 other runners with another 3,000 doing a 'metric marathon'.
Conditions were better than the forecast predicted, but it was still a little gusty thanks to Storm Amy.
Mark said it was a nice route out into the Cheshire and Welsh countryside.
He said It was quite undulating with a couple of the inclines doing enough to slow him down but for his first time at the distance he was pleased.
Mark finished in a very impressive time of 3:25:43, especially for a first marathon.
On Sunday, Pearl Barnes ran what she described as a brutal, but beautiful Quantock Half, organised by Prosper Events, with nearly 3,000ft ascent, and tricky terrain taking in several Combes.
Far-reaching views towards South Wales, Lundy, the Bristol Channel and Exmoor.
Having lived in Somerset for 35 years Pearl said it was a trip down memory lane, visiting all the hills and combes. A wonderful, well-organised event.
The official times are yet to be released, but her time was roughly two hours and 55 minutes.
