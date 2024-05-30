The players and coaches of Okehampton Argyle U12s capped off a fantastic season by winning their league.
Rob Hicks team spokesman, said: “After a season where they only dropped four points to comfortably win Division 4 of the Exeter & District Youth League. Everyone involved with the team was able to let off steam knowing the hard work had paid off and celebrated with a fun training session last week’
“Okey won all but two of their games over their season, picking up maximum points at home. As well as league success, the team punched above their weight, reaching the Plate competition semi-final - only to come up against first division opposition in the form of Exeter Central - which was a step too far.”
He added that the team wished to thank the outgoing coaching team of Paul Leach and Lloyd Chapman who have developed the players into the successful team they have become: “Their principles of respect, teamwork and fitness were at the heart of every performance the players gave.”
Next season, the team will compete in the third division and face the added challenge of playing long her matches on bigger pitches. They are looking to build their squad and welcome new players to join when training starts again in August.