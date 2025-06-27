PLYMOUTH Argyle will kick-off the new Sky Bet League One season with a home encounter against Barnsley at Home Park.
Tom Cleverley’s Pilgrims will will meet Conor Hourihane's Barnsley at home on Saturday, August 2, at 3pm. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+.
The last time Argyle were in Sky Bet League One, the season started with a 1-0 home win against Barnsley, before the Greens went on to amass 101 points, and win the division.
As the fixtures for the 2025/26 were released, eagle eyes spotted that the repeat fixture was the one to kick us off.
The first away league trip of the season is to Bolton Wanderers, managed by former Greens boss Steven Schumacher, before an away game at Lincoln City the following week. August concludes with a double header of home games, against Leyton Orient and Blackpool, before we head to Cardiff City.
The season will conclude on Saturday, May 2, with Argyle’s final opponents being Northampton Town, away.
The festive period sees Argyle at home on Boxing Day for the first time since 2016. Reading will be the visitors, and they will be followed by Wycombe Wanderers, who come to Home Park on December 29. New Year’s Day is a trip to Stevenage.
The longest trip of the season is to Bradford City, a 658-mile round trip, which occurs on Saturday, March 28, while at Easter, Argyle will face the two teams that kicked off their season. Bolton come to Devon on Good Friday, April 4, with a trip to Barnsley in store on Easter Monday, April 6.
The Devon derby also returns this season with Argyle travelling to Exeter’s St James’ Park on October 25 with the home fixture scheduled for April 11.
In the Carabao Cup, Cleverley’s side have been drawn at home to Championship outfit, Queens Park Rangers on the week commencing August 11, while Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s provide the opposition in Southern Section Group B of the Vertu Trophy.
ARGYLE FIXTURES - SKY BET LEAGUE ONE
AUGUST
Sat 2 Barnsley (H)
Sat 9 Bolton Wanderers (A)
Carabao Cup Round One
Sat 16 Lincoln City (A)
Tue 19 Leyton Orient (H)
Sat 23 Blackpool (H)
Sat 30 Cardiff City (A)
SEPTEMBER
Sat 6 Stockport County (H)
Sat 13 Luton Town (A)
Sat 20 Peterborough United (H)
Sat 27 Burton Albion (A)
OCTOBER
Sat 4 Wigan Athletic (H)
Sat 11 Mansfield Town (A)
Sat 25 Exeter City (A)
NOVEMBER
Emirates FA Cup Round One
Sat 8 Huddersfield Town (A)
Sat 15 Bradford City (H)
Sat 22 Port Vale (A)
Sat 29 Northampton Town (H)
DECEMBER
Tue 9 Wycombe Wanderers (A)
Sat 13 Rotherham United (H)
Sat 20 Doncaster Rovers (A)
Fri 26 Reading (H)
Mon 29 Wycombe Wanderers (H)
JANUARY
Thu 1 Stevenage (A)
Sun 4 Burton Albion (H)
Sat 10 Wigan Athletic (A)
Sat 17 Peterborough United (A)
Sat 24 Luton Town (H)
Tue 27 Mansfield Town (H)
Sat 31 Stockport County (A)
FEBRUARY
Sat 7 Lincoln City (H)
Sat 14 Blackpool (A)
Tue 17 Leyton Orient (A)
Sat 21 Cardiff City (H)
Sat 28 Rotherham United (A)
MARCH
Sat 7 Doncaster Rovers (H)
Sat 14 Reading (A)
Tue 17 Stevenage (H)
Sat 21 Huddersfield Town (H)
Sat 28 Bradford City (A)
APRIL
Fri 3 Bolton Wanderers (H)
Mon 6 Barnsley (A)
Sat 11 Exeter City (H)
Sat 18 AFC Wimbledon (A)
Sat 25 Port Vale (H)
MAY
Sat 2 Northampton Town (A)
All fixtures are subject to change at this stage
