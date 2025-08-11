TAVISTOCK AFC returned home from Somerset empty-handed after falling to defeat in their first game of the Southern League season.
A crowd of 476 people gathered to watch the Lambs take on Frome Town and it was the hosts who came out on top, winning 3-0.
Stuart Henderson’s men put five unanswered goals past AFC St Austell as they got competitive action underway for 2025/26 with an FA Cup outing, but were unable to carry this form into the league opener.
Albie Hopkins unleashed an effort from 30 yards to get the ball rolling for Frome, the club labelling it as “goal of the season already” on Twitter.
Archie Ferris (71st minute) and Zak Drew (75th minute) made sure of the win for Frome and it could have got even better at the death. There was a golden opportunity for a fourth from the penalty spot only for Will Howard to deny Hopkins a second of the game.
After the final whistle, Tavi wrote on social media: “FULL TIME! 3-0 to Frome Town. Difficult opening game against our recently relegated opponents.
“Onto Tuesday when we welcome Falmouth Town FC.”
Talking of Falmouth and their league campaign began with a 2-2 draw at home against Bashley on Saturday, whilst they overcame Helston Athletic in the FA Cup by two goals to one.
Other results on the opening day of the new Southern League season included contrasting circumstances for the duo making the jump up from the Western League.
Lucas Vowles scored the first goal for the champions Portishead Town and they went on to add five more in a 6-0 demolition of Didcot Town.
Brixham AFC meanwhile, who went up via the playoff system, lost 5-1 to Shaftesbury Town on home soil, Charlie Johansen scoring their late consolation from 12 yards out.
