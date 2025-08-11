Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI went into their clash against fellow relegation strugglers Dartington & Totnes 1st XI desperate for a win.
Their earlier fixture had fallen foul to the weather without a ball being bowled. With nothing but blue skies this game was going to reach a conclusion.
It turned into another nailbiter for the spectators with Whitchurch winning the toss and electing to field.
Osborne (36) and Lloyd (51) gave Dartington a strong start with 78 on the board before Kerswill (1-20) took a fine return catch. His tight bowling coupled with an aggressive spell from Vernon (2-29) changed the complexion of the game.
Featham (20) had helped Dartington climb to a comfortable 130-2 but they slipped to 136-5. Hodge (3-25) picked up useful wickets at the end, Dartington finishing on 192.
Whitchurch’s reply started slowly. Drinks after 15 overs saw them on 40-2 with the openers already in the pavilion and Powell and Freedman struggling against the tight bowling.
Captain Lloyd (4-40) took out the middle order leaving Whitchurch struggling on 61-5. Man of the match Vernon (32) was joined by Mackenzie (46).
The pair played watchfully and their partnership of 78 took Whitchurch to a more comfortable 139. When Vernon and Mackenzie departed Whitchurch still needed 27 runs with only 2 wickets remaining.
Prout (9*) and Kerswill (16*) eased the spectators concerns seeing Whitchurch over the line with five overs remaining. Kerswill’s two fours in the 40th over.
A close game played in the correct cricketing spirit. Whitchurch took 19 points from the afternoon to the eight of D&T, leaving both in the bottom two of E Division West with three games to go.
Whitchurch are away to Plympton 2nds next, who are in fifth, whilst D&T visit third-placed Stokeinteignhead.
Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI are 14 points ahead of the Wayfarers with Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI are only three further clear, so all is still to play for. Dartington & Totnes though are 16 adrift of Whitchurch and so will struggle to revive their campaign.
Meanwhile, Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Yelverton Bohemians.
The G Division West clash was an important one for the Wayfarers as they sought to find a way out of their relegation woes. Opting to field first appeared a good option but the bowlers struggled to find their line and length.
Smith (46) and Goff (90) took advantage and raced along at 7-an-over. Foskett (75) joined Goff at 91-2 and the pair pushed the game beyond Whitchurch.
A fine stand of 151 left the Whitchurch fielders chasing shadows. Russell and Webber were the only bowlers to gain some control. Yelverton finished on 276.
Whitchurch’s reply struggled to get going. Beckley, 1-27 off his 8 overs, shut down one end while young Charlotte Shutt threatened from the other. At the halfway mark Whitchurch were 77-3 and struggling; Alford had retired hurt with a damaged toe.
Gibbs (46) and Roberts (44) batted well but were winkled out by Treweeks (4-19). A final flurry took Whitchurch beyond 200 to gain 5 batting points but the game was well won by Yelverton.
Whitchurch sit 14 points from safety with just three games to go. The team in their sights, eighth-placed Cornwood, will host them in week 17 but first, the Wayfarers must welcome mid-table Plymouth CSR to Whitchurch.
