SOME runners have been slowing for their summer breaks but that doesn’t apply to this quartet of dedicated Tavistock Athletic Club members.
On Tuesday, August 5, Adam Holland, Sam Larkham, Nikki Kelly and Anna Kelly travelled to Exeter to take part in the fifth of the 6-race Run Exe 5k Series, organised by City Runs.
Adam now has enough races under his belt to be a contender for the series win but this time, it was Sam who took the TAC honours, finishing in 11th place in 16min 21s and lining himself up for a possible M40 age category series win.
Adam followed him home in 14th place with a time of 16:39, then Nikki in 17:43 - a personal best for her - and Anna in 27:55.
This Saturday Tavistock Athletic Club will be holding a very special version of their monthly Tavy 5k.
TAC running coach Val Evans, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, will be attempting to walk the 5k route to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support. Val, who started her own running journey later in life through TAC's 5k programme, became an inspiration to many new runners when she took on the management and running of the popular C25k courses.
As well as becoming a run leader and running coach, Val enjoyed every aspect of her running, often winning her F70 age category in local races, before her diagnosis.
Her strength and determination has shone through in every aspect of her fighting her illness and she now wants to support MacMillan as they continue to support her. As well as donating entrance fees, TAC will be holding a tea/coffee and cakes stall for race finishers and their supporters to raise further monies for the charity.
The club is hoping for a great turnout and reminds runners to bring cash or card for their post-race refreshments. Donations can also be made to Val's JustGiving webpage at www.justgiving.com/page/val-evans.
