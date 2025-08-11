OKEHAMPTON Running Club members took on a rather unique event this weekend as Rob Gooding hosted a “backyard ultra.”
They took on a 6km trail loop on the hour, every hour until they couldn’t run anymore!
Bernard Stricker managed six laps, Rachel and Rob Russell managed 8 plus Rob Kelly completed 10 and posted the overall fastest lap too.
Sam Pillivant did 11 laps, Chris Turner did 12 and Charlie Temperley was joint third finisher with 17, equating to 102km.
Meanwhile, it was a speedy Tuesday (August 5) night for the fifth round of the Run Exe 5km summer series.
Chris Turner arrived home first in 17.09, Rob Kelly was hot on his heels in 17.32 and Andrew Vernon was the second in his age category (M55) in 20.03. Paul Evison was second also in his age category of M70 with an impressive 23.19 and Jackie rounded the group off nicely as the first female in the F55 category, with a time of 25.57.
The Crossing is a 33.5-mile trail event from Belstone to Ivybridge. Passing through Postbridge and Bellever, the event is picturesque and “far from easy.” Claire Watkins was the first back in five hours and 49 mins, Izzi Davison and Matt Grint ran together in seven hours and 45 minutes and Peter Roissetter finished in seven hours and 51 minutes.
Claire said they “couldn’t have asked for better conditions – sunny with a cooling breeze.”
Also this week, Pearl Barnes was in St Ives Bay to do the 10km “Dune of Doom.” Pearl came second in her age category in one hour and 6 minutes. Pearl labelled it as “a really fun race.”
Five runners represented the club at the Sticklepath Horseshoe with all finishers treated to a pint of cider upon finishing.
Lou Duffield achieved a time of two hours and 12 minutes and wasn’t far behind Claire Thompson, who was the first lady home in a time of two hours and 5 minutes.
Despite experiencing some shoelace malfunctions, Ian Duffield came in fourth place in one hour and 27 minutes. Lu Walsh and Joe Lane also ran but there are no results for them currently.
Six ORC men brought home the first male team prize at the Ivybridge Three Tops event this week. Some great results from the ORC team who are all experienced fell runners.
Tom Poland was first home in 53.01, Ian Duffield close behind in 54.20, Joe Lane 56.45, Daniel Heggs arrived in 62.52, Paul Trace 63.3 and Ian Ripper 65.43.
10-year-old Ruairi Duffield achieved great success at the Buckfast Abbey Dash and was the first male in the 2.5km distance. Ruairi says: “it was very fun and very hot!”
Ruairi’s Dad Ian did the half marathon in a time of one hour and 52. Ian agreed that it was very hot, although “fun and challenging.” Eddie Bragg completed the course in two hours and 10 minutes and Keeley Phillips in two hours and 24 minutes. Bernard Stricker also ran but no results for him at present. Really great results in very hot conditions.
Mary Roberts, Pearl Barnes, Lorna Critchlow, Janet White and Claire Sprague did the 10km distance in 01:02, 01:06, 01:06, 01:15 and 01:25 respectively.
