Meanwhile, in the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League, two defeats from two doesn’t tell the full story for Richard Washburn and Okehampton Argyle.
The young side’s dogged, first-half display on Friday, August 1 at Newton Abbot Spurs depicted plenty of positives.
Title hopefuls Spurs struck twice after the break to make a winning start and Washburn admitted that it was “hard to hide [his] disappointment”, adding that “Newton Abbot deservedly won the game” due to their physical dominance in all areas of the affair.
Argyle went away from home again in mid-week, this time to Torridgeside AFC, where they fell by two goals to one. The hosts opened the scoring early on but it didn’t take long for Oke to respond, courtesy of Josh Coles.
With one Shapland having scored, it was fitting that the other got involved to, brothers George and Blake making the difference for Torridgeside.
Having important individuals missing has hampered Argyle but after the full-time whistle against Spurs, an optimistic Washburn commented, “We just need a bit more time and for things to gel and we will be a threat.”
Tomorrow, they get to test themselves on the familiar surface of Simmons Park for the first time and Ilminster Town are the visitors. Town won the Somerset Counties Premier title last term and got off to a winning start at this level.
Ironically, their three points on opening day came against the aforementioned Torridgeside so Argyle will be in the midst of another intense battle this weekend, that is for sure.
