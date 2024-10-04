TAVISTOCK AFC are back in FA Trophy action tomorrow having won twice in this competition last month.
They overcame Larkhall Athletic in the first qualifying round and then North Leigh, with the third qualifying round awaiting them this weekend.
Horndean FC will be the visitors at Langford Park in a big game for both clubs, this being a fourth consecutive home game for Stuart Henderson’s men. The latest outing in front of their own fans was in the Southern League Division One South and it was a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Exmouth Town, courtesy of a strike from former Lamb, Mike Landricombe.
Games are coming thick and fast for Tavi with this upcoming clash being followed by a mid-week league game, Helston Athletic coming to town on Tuesday, October 8.
To Okehampton Argyle now and they face a trip to a very capable Bovey Tracey AFC side in the South West Peninsula League tomorrow.
Argyle currently sit third in the division but it is difficult to assess the landscape with some teams having played just eight games, and others as many as 12. No team remains unbeaten but Okey are one of four with a single defeat to their name, losing to Sidmouth Town in mid-September.
Since then, they have won one and drawn one in the league, also advancing in the FA Vase and the St Luke’s Challenge Cup.
Young forward Dan Koita is the form player for Argyle at the moment- he netted a hat-trick against Millbrook AFC in the Vase win, struck in the win over Cullompton Rangers and scored both goals in the latest outing, a 2-2 draw with Middlezoy Rovers.
Finally, to Bere Alston United, in the Devon Football League.
The DFL table doesn’t make for pretty reading as they are currently bringing up the rear, having lost two and drawn six thus far in the division. Their -26 goal difference is evidence of their struggles with every other team having won at least once.
Bere Alston will get a league reprieve as they host Plymouth Eco in the Sportslighting Premier Cup tomorrow instead, before returning to DFL action the week after when they are at home against Thorverton FC.