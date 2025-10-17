AN FA Vase victory tomorrow would complete a truly memorable seven days in the season of Buckland Athletic.
Ben Carter’s late strike last weekend saw the Bucks take all three points away at Western League leaders Clevedon Town and then, on Wednesday night, Ryan Bush scored either side of a Sean Thomson strike as they beat another fellow high-flyer.
Saltash United were the visitors at The VX3 Stadium, who currently sit fourth, whilst this 3-0 success moves Matt Cusack’s side back to within just two points of the playoff positions.
League action steps aside for the FA Vase and Buckland will surely fancy their chances away at struggling SW Peninsula League side Bishops Lydeard.
They may have just one point from 12 games to date but when the draw was made, Cusack warned against complacency, commenting: “We’ll go there and treat them with the full respect that they deserve, they’re in this round for a reason.”
He continued, “We don’t know a lot about them so we will go there and have to respect them as an opponent, as we would any opponent.”
Also competing in the Vase tomorrow are Ivybridge Town, Bovey Tracey AFC and Okehampton Argyle.
Ivybridge have five home games at Erme Valley coming up consecutively, three of which are in cup competitions.
The first of those sees Totton & Eling travel to the South Hams, a team who will hope their league woes can be left at the door for this one.
They are currently second from bottom in the Wessex Football League Division One, with an underwhelming record of 2-0-8. The Ivies meanwhile are on 19 points from 15 games and recently got over their home-form struggles, beating Brislington FC and then Bridgwater United in front of their own fans.
Peninsula League pair Bovey and Okehampton both have home ties as well, welcoming Radstock Town and Sturminster Newton respectively.
Bovey, who are the team to beat in their division, knocked out higher league opponents Torpoint Athletic in the last round, doing so in impressive style. They will be looking to follow this up with victory over Radstock who are struggling at the wrong end of Western League Division One.
Argyle aren’t setting anything alight as such but with a win and three draws in their last six games in all competitions, the results are at least beginning to fall in line with the results and the ambitions.
Sturminster Newton are in the same division as the aforementioned Radstock and with eight wins, two draws and three defeats for 13, they are finely poised to challenge for the title.
One of the few league games taking place sees Teignmouth AFC host Middlezoy Rovers whereas Newton Abbot Spurs and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police have the afternoon off, the latter suffering a controversial FA Vase exit at the hands of Helston Athletic.
As previously mentioned, a win over fellow strugglers Bishops Lydeard combined with the three points taken off of both Torrington AFC and Stoke has given the Teigns some breathing room ahead of the drop-zone.
In their last outing, they then beat Torrington again to advance in the WCP League Cup, an outcome they’d love to match when the side directly above them (ahead by just one point), Middlezoy Rovers, come to Coombe Valley.
Finally, to the Southern Football League, where Tavistock AFC are one of four sides on a meagre tally of seven points. To make matters worse, the Lambs have the inferior goal difference of this quartet with only Brixham AFC keeping them off of the bottom of the table.
Tomorrow is a big game for Stuart Henderson’s men as their opponents, Sporting Club Inkberrow, are another member of that troubled foursome.
Tavi failed to find the net in midweek against Bideford but in the four games prior to that one, Jacob Bowker and Jack Crago have had their shooting boots on, proving to be a key duo pushing the team forward.
A few weeks back, Crago also managed to surpass the remarkable figure of 500 games for the club and so he really is a talismanic figure. How the Tavi faithful would love for him to find the back of the net once again!
