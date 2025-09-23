WHILST the majority of South West Peninsula League teams were competing in the FA Vase on Saturday, September 20, there was a fascinating league fixture taking place at Tiger Way.
Okehampton Argyle travelled to Axminster Town with both teams in desperate need of the points- neither could afford to lose but one did!
Four different scorers found the net for Argyle as they came out on top, earning a second victory of the campaign to date.
Nathan Colley, Aaron Hastie, Tyler Little and Josh Robins are the quartet in question with Little and Robins leading the team’s scoring charts on two apiece.
Sam Davies was on target for the home side who have now lost eight games from eight, accruing a -38 goal difference along the way. One certainly cannot question their dedication or spirit but the Tigers look to be condemned to another bottom two finish.
Okey are now level with Teignmouth AFC on six points, edging ahead of them via goals scored, although they have played two more games than their South Devon counterparts.
Talking of the Teigns and they were one of those in FA Vase action this weekend, giving higher-ranked Ivybridge Town a run for their money.
Harry Breslan put them ahead early on but by the 70th minute, they were 3-1 behind. Sean Ayre scored late on to give them renewed positivity only for a third goal to prove elusive.
Given their struggles in the league to date, this cup clash is something for Liam Jones and co to build on.
Newton Abbot Spurs were also on their travels, heading to Bridgwater United in Somerset.
It took just two minutes for the first incident there and it was a big one, fullback Tyler Joint seeing red for bringing down the striker, a decision which Spurs weren’t best pleased with.
Despite being down to 10, they struck first though, Kai Swann smashing home a free-kick in the 17th minute.
Bridgwater drew level just before the break and although Spurs were able to hang on for the entire second half, a penalty shootout brought their campaign to a close. All the same, Spurs have a lot to be proud about.
Standout results came from Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police and Bovey Tracey AFC, winning and keeping clean sheets against Western League opposition.
The Bees weren’t overawed by the occasion and after a goalless first-half, Joe Aldous got the ball rolling for them in front of a good crowd.
They then put their foot down and goals from Kieran Parkin and Ben Aldous sealed the deal.
Torpoint Athletic may be second in the Western League at the time of writing, with seven wins and a draw from their first eight games, yet they were no match for Bovey Tracey.
“Clinical at one end and resilient at the other” were the words from SW Peninsula League leaders Bovey on their social media pages having beaten the Cornish side 5-0.
Cal Leech, Oli Aplin and Jack Brimming gave the Moorlanders a commanding half-time lead before Josh Webber and Levi Landricombe got in on the act.
Bovey just so happen to be the next league opponents for Okehampton Argyle, Richard Washburn’s side making the trip to Mill Marsh Park on Saturday 27, in what will likely be a very difficult matchup indeed.
