WITHOUT a game themselves on the weekend, Bere Alston United fell down a place in the Devon Football League standings.
Thorverton drew at home with Boca Seniors and have replaced Bere Alston in 12th place as a result.
Their attentions will now be diverted from league action as they host University of Plymouth IIs in the Premier Cup, hoping to advance to the next round.
Moving on to the 2nd XI and they didn’t play either after their scheduled clash with Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI was postponed.
As a result, they still have one win and one loss to their name, sitting in seventh in the South Devon Football League Division Four.
Next for them is a home game as Broadhempston United visit Bere Alston Playing Fields.
They were involved in one of the three games to go ahead, coming out on top 5-4 in a thrilling affair against Paignton Saints 3rds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.