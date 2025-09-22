TAVISTOCK Athletic Club held its monthly Tavy 5k event on Saturday, September 20, attracting 50 runners in less than perfect weather - none escaped the rain and later runners finished under a positive monsoon.
First and second place was a hard-fought duel between two TAC athletes, with Under-15 runner Tom Hennessey overtaking veteran Ben Neale in the final 200m to win in a superb 16min 43s, beating Ben by six seconds.
Also welcomed to the race to conclude their Couch to 5K programme were five runners from Nuffield Health, following eight weeks of training.
At the Torbay Half Marathon on Sunday, two TAC runners both came away with personal best times. Grant Harvey ran a superb race to finish in 1:20:11 - taking fourth place out of 66 in his MV40 age category, whilst Anna Luff broke 2hrs for the first time, completing in 1:57:33.
Two further TAC runners trotted up to Bude for Sunday's annual Bude Pirate Run - comprising just over eight miles of hilly trail terrain, with lots of coastal scenery. The event raises money for the Bude Life Saving Club.
Both runners acquitted themselves well - Carole Walters to first place in her FV60 age category with a time of 1:15:27, whilst Ian Trice took 4th place in the MV50 category in 1:08:41.
On the same day, just Gary Letheren represented TAC at the annual Warhorse 10k - an uncertified course of a little over 10km - through the lanes surrounding Iddesleigh, Winkleigh.
Gary completed in 53:50, 46th Male overall and 14th in his MV40 category. And Adam Holland took sixth place at the Oldbury 10 miler, around the lanes by the River Severn, finishing in 55:48.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.