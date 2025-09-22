TAVISTOCK AFC women were on the road on Sunday, falling to a 3–1 defeat against Plymouth True Blues in a spirited performance.
The Lambs started brightly and took the lead through Lou, but the hosts responded to go in 2–1 ahead at half-time.
An unfortunate injury early in the second half left Tavistock down to 10 players for the final 25 minutes, with no substitutes available. Despite the setback, the team dug in and worked tirelessly, but Plymouth added a third to secure the points.
It was a gutsy display from Tavistock, who showed real character in difficult circumstances. Player of the Match was awarded collectively to the entire team for their determination and work rate.
Manager Pete Williams said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort today. Playing a large part of the game with 10 players was never going to be easy, but the girls gave everything and showed real resilience.
“Performances like this show the progress we’re making, and we’ll come back stronger.”
