A FULL-blooded contest at the top of the league saw Tavistock U23s take on PrinceRock FC at Langsford Park on Saturday, September 20.
The Lambs started brightly, creating early chances with Alfie Freeman denied in a one-on-one by the visiting goalkeeper, before Sam Short saw a close-range effort blocked. Freeman made no mistake on 24 minutes, however, finishing superbly to give Tavistock a deserved lead.
Tavistock controlled much of the first half, forcing five corners in succession and benefitting from a PrinceRock sinbin, but they couldn’t find the second goal their play merited.
After the break, PrinceRock came out with renewed intensity, yet it was Tavistock who struck first, Tayden Williams curling a fine free-kick into the top corner to double the lead.
The visitors responded strongly, pulling one back before capitalising on a defensive mix-up to level the scores on 70 minutes. With momentum on their side, PrinceRock edged ahead through a stunning long-range strike, before adding a fourth with ten minutes left.
Tavistock dug deep, Jason Hoar steadying the midfield as Harry Symons pulled one back with a composed finish. The Lambs thought they had equalised in the dying minutes when Symons slotted home again, only for the referee to overturn his original decision after consulting the PrinceRock club linesman.
It was a cruel ending for Tavistock in a game of two halves, but a valuable footballing lesson for the young side as they continue to develop.
The U23s now turn their attention to a local derby against Horrabridge Rangers FC at Fillace Park. This game will take place on Saturday, September 27 with a 2:30pm kick-off.
Match image courtesy of Chilly Pics Photography.
