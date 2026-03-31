OKEHAMPTON Argyle’s unwanted unbeaten run continued this weekend in the SW Peninsula League Premier East.
They welcomed Newton Abbot Spurs to Simmons Park on Friday, March 27 and were defeated 4-1.
This fixture was actually the very first of the campaign with Spurs prevailing 2-0 on home soil back in early August and, despite having a different manager this time around, they completed the double.
Connor Madge scored the Argyle goal while Tate Breslan-Aggrey, Toby Pullman, Chris Harvey and Kai Swann were all on target for the visitors.
Everyone associated with Okehampton will be keen to see the back of this season- key players departing throughout the year to hamper the team’s progress.
A few months ago, they were looking up, only to now drop into the bottom two (prior to the midweek action). Bishops Lydeard have moved ahead of them on goal difference following their draw with rock-bottom Axminster Town, who got their first point on the board.
Tonight, Okehampton Argyle host Bovey Tracey AFC and are then at home against Ilfracombe Town on Saturday. Their final game sees them visit Bishops Lydeard on Saturday, April 18.
Meanwhile, in the Southern League South, Tavistock AFC are still busy catching up on fixtures and were defeated twice last week.
They played host to Bristol Manor Farm at Langsford Park on Wednesday, March 25, and were behind after four minutes courtesy of an Elliott Dugan goal.
Dugan went on to notch a hat-trick with Ryan White scoring for Tavistock in a 3-1 loss.
Then on Saturday, they headed to Winchester City and this really was one to forget.
Bradley Waters, Thomas Bragg and Oliver Balmer fired Winchester into an unassailable three-goal lead after 25 minutes, Thomas Wright striking next followed by Waters again and lastly Luke King.
There was time for Toby Haley to grab a consolation for the Lambs who then had goalkeeper Tom Watson sent off late on.
This evening, Larkhall Athletic come to town before Malvern Town visit on Good Friday and Tavistock then head to Portishead Town on Easter Monday.
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