TAVISTOCK AFC U23s produced a spirited second-half comeback to claim all three points in an entertaining 4–2 victory over Stannary Town at Legends Park, Princetown on Saturday, March 28.
The hosts made a bright start and took the lead in the 13th minute with a moment of real quality.
Tavistock responded well and found their equaliser through a well-worked move. Callum Brooks delivered an excellent left-footed cross from the flank, picking out Isaac Northam arriving at the far side. Northam met it perfectly, sending a looping header over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
However, just before the break, Stannary regained the lead after a quick break.
The second half began with both sides cancelling each other out, battling for control in midfield.
It took a moment of opportunism to swing the momentum, and it came in the 75th minute. The Stannary goalkeeper rushed out to clear, but the ball fell to Tayden Williams just inside the Tavistock half.
Spotting the opportunity, Williams struck a remarkable long-range effort that looped over everyone and dropped into the empty net to level the scores.
That goal swung the pendulum firmly in Tavistock’s favour.
Five minutes later, they took the lead for the first time in the match. Max Wild drove down the right flank to the byline before pulling the ball back into the area, where Aaron Hughes was waiting. Hughes showed great composure to curl his effort into the top corner and make it 3–2.
With Stannary pushing hard for an equaliser, Williams calmly found the bottom corner to seal a 4-2 victory for the young Lambs.
After the match, Tavistock’s coaching staff acknowledged the challenge posed by a strengthened Stannary side and expressed their satisfaction at coming away with the points.
With several new signings and younger players stepping up, the team showed resilience and determination to turn the game around.
A hard-fought contest ultimately saw Tavistock U23s rewarded for their persistence, continuing their strong run with an impressive away win.
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