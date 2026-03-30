TAVISTOCK Athletic Club hosted the annual Primary Schools Challenge event on their track at Tavistock College, on Sunday, March 29.
370 children from 16 primary schools in the area gathered to run their final mile of a total 13-mile (half marathon) distance.
Organised by OCRA (Okehampton Community Recreation Association), the children have been running a mile a week at their own schools since the New Year, then gathering together for Sunday’s last collective effort to reach their half marathon target.
A unique challenge T-shirt was provided for all runners, making an impressive spectacle in melon green at the mass starts of each of three races - one for each of three age groups….
TAC is particularly grateful to the Tesco Tavistock Community Crew, led by Vicky Davy, who turned out in force, donating and distributing bananas, biscuits and juice to all those taking part.
Thanks are also due to all the schools involved and to the runners’ parents for keeping the children ‘on track’ over the last three months. The club is grateful to the TAC juniors (and one senior) who provided the ‘hares’ at the front and the tail runners for each of the races, as well as all the volunteers who set up and enabled the smooth running of the event.
The aim of the event is to promote a life-long love of running and being active - it's well established that an early positive relationship with being active will stay with them throughout their lives.
Tavistock Athletic Club training sessions take place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and also on a Saturday morning. The main session, and probably the best one to introduce you to the club, is on Tuesday evening.
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