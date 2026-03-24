OKEHAMPTON RFC are still on course for the South West Two promotion play-offs despite a 40-17 defeat away to champions Weston.
Okey were fourth in the table on arrival at Sunnyside Road – and are still fourth despite this defeat.
As long as Okehampton finish higher than fifth they will go into the play-off schedule, where one of Wadebridge, Winscombe or Crediton will be waiting for them.
No one has won at Sunnyside Road or season – or stopped Weston taking maximum points off them home or away.
In that context there was no embarrassment for Okehampton coach Brett Luxton in his post-match summing-up… quite the reverse in fact.
“We knew we weren’t going there to win, but we did well enough to deserve a bonus point for four tries,” said Luxton.
“We banged and battered away at their line trying to get that fourth try, but Weston dealt with that.
“Our scrum showed-up well we looked well set-up in open play and our heads never dropped.
“Weston knew they were in a fight and said we were the hardest side home or away they have played this season.
“I would like to think that is true. Certainly, only Winscombe have run Weston closer at home, and that’s a real local derby. And they only won by five points at our place.”
The Horn brothers – Brandon and Leon – together with Saul Holliday scored Okehampton RFC’s tries. Leon Horn, standing in for absent kicker Luke Simmons, landed one conversion.
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