THEIR relegation out of the Southern League South might be inevitable but Tavistock AFC still had a shot at restoring some pride with three games in a matter of days.
With Bashley the side closest to them in the standings, Steve Tully will surely have been confident of securing a result on the road following a positive start to his tenure at Langsford Park.
It wasn’t to be though and, in truth, the game was done and dusted with less than 15 minutes on the clock.
Ieuan Turner gave Bashley the lead at the Veho Community Stadium after just six minutes and seconds later, Jack Lovell made it 2-0 on Tuesday, March 17.
With 12 minutes on the clock, Scott Bungay stepped up and converted a penalty to give the hosts an unassailable three-goal advantage.
The Lambs were then able to stem the flow and got one back through Sergii Ismail, who us proving to be a very astute signing. A full comeback wasn’t on the cards though and so they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.
Due to several postponements earlier on in 2026, games are coming thick and fast for Tavistock AFC and they were back in action two days later, hosting Melksham Town on the Thursday evening.
A return to Langsford Park allowed the club to pay a poignant tribute to Tavistock stalwart Eric Pinch. Second-half strikes from Elliot Haffenden and Levi Irving saw that Melksham returned to Wiltshire with all three points.
Onto the weekend then and the Lambs were playing in front of their own supporters again, this time against Bishops Cleeve.
Conceding early was their downfall once more, Harry Williams and Ross Langworthy both scoring within the first 10 minutes before a second Williams goal secured the victory.
Rock-bottom Tavistock will continue to stick together and they host Bristol Manor Farm tomorrow evening before then paying a visit to Winchester City on Saturday.
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