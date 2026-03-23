ANOTHER busy weekend for RunFitRunFast athletes included races stretching from moor to coast. A couple of sunny days at last made running that bit more enjoyable.
First up, a huge well done to Eldon Young, who won the U18 category at the opening race of the Devon Fell Series (also a county qualifier). It’s been fantastic to see his hard work and progression paying off over the past few months.
Down in Bournemouth, RFRF legends Claire Brittan and Sam Hortopp both delivered superb performances in the half marathon. Sam ran a cool 1:18 as part of his marathon preparations (just outside a PB despite no taper), while Claire showed a great return to form with a strong 1:42.
Also representing the team at the Bournemouth 10K was new member Artur Majewski, who is steadily building his mileage ahead of more races later this season.
Well done to everyone who raced this weekend — truly incredible efforts all round!
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