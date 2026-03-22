OKEHAMPTON Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club had nearly 60 entries into the second South West regional trampoline and DMT qualifier of the season, with many gymnasts taking podium places including several individual and team golds.
The Flyers gymnasts competed at the University of Bath across all of the available grades, including club, regional and open (national) level in trampoline and double mini trampoline (DMT), many of them in extremely large classes.
All trampoline gymnasts compete two routines, which a panel of judges mark for form, travel and height. The scores from both routines are added together. At open level, gymnasts perform advanced skills such as double somersaults, as a practice for the British Gymnastics national competitions later in the season.
DMT gymnasts perform four passes of 2 skills each, the scores of which are added together for the final mark. At regional and open level, passes are also marked for skill difficulty.
Head coach Vicki Pritchard said: “Thank you very much to all of the coaches, judges, parents and helpers who volunteered for the day. We're really proud of our gymnasts and their achievements in training and on the day."
Okehampton Flyers is a British Gymnastics affiliated club, and has a number of gymnasts preparing for British Gymnastics national FIG and English series competitions this year, with the goal of qualifying for the British Championships and the English Championships.
Club gymnasts have achieved places in England squads (selected by British Gymnastics), placings at international competitions and podium places at regional events and national British Gymnastics FIG and English competitions.
The club runs sessions in gymnastics, tumbling, trampolining and pre-school gym, and has places available in its gym and trampolining classes in Okehampton and Holsworthy. Contact [email protected] to book a session.
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