BERE Alston United 2nd XI came out on top in a 10-goal thriller on Saturday, March 14.
Playing at home against Kingsbridge & Kellaton United in the South Devon Football League Division Four, the game exploded to life in the second-half.
The visitor edged the first half and led 2-1 at the break only for Bere Alston to roar back in style, prevailing 6-4.
Adam Daymond scored twice for them and there were also singles from Stephen Daymond, Oliver Decieco, Josh Harvey and substitute Charlie Potter.
This, an eighth win of the campaign, has Bere Alston’s reserves in fourth on 25 points whilst Kingsbridge & Kellaton are down in ninth on just nine points.
It was a high-scoring day across the whole of the fourth division in truth with 40 goals going in across just five matches.
The dullest of the lot was still intriguing, second-placed Teign Village moving further clear of Paignton Villa 3s in third by beating Waldon Athletic 3s by three goals to two.
Villa had a very bad day at the office, making the short trip into Torquay to face Barton Athletic 2s and shipping 10, yes 10 goals. There were two hat-tricks and four singles in an emphatic 10-1 win for Barton.
Also scoring plenty were leaders Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI as they made light work of rock-bottom Newton Rovers.
Lastly, Brixham Town 2nd XI struck five unanswered goals at John Charles Park, sending Paignton Saints 3rd XI home empty-handed.
Bere Alston United 2nd XI’s first season in the SDFL is going well and next up for them is another home game, welcoming Barton Athletic 2nd XI to the Bere Alston Playing Fields.
Other fixtures this weekend include Broadhempston United vs Teign Village and Brixham Town visiting Chudleigh Athletic.
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