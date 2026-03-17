IN one of two draws in the Devon Football League this weekend, Bere Alston United shared the spoils with Ottery St Mary.
The pairs were locked together with a goal apiece at the half-time turnaround and it was 2-2 by the time that the final whistle blew.
This draw looks all the more important when you consider that Plymstock United enjoyed a 5-1 win at Newtown in a battle of the bottom two. Plymstock are now above Elmore and only behind Bere Alston on goal difference.
It is a narrow grouping in the bottom four with Newtown only slightly adrift.
Elsewhere in the DFL, Alphington won 4-1 at home against Plymouth Marjon, Boca Seniors beat Beer Albion 3-0, Budleigh Salterton edged out Dartmouth, University of Exeter scored six at Ipplepen Athletic and Thorverton and Appledore drew 1-1.
Next up, Bere Alston head to fourth-placed Topsham Town on Saturday, March 21.
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