ANOTHER week, and another two half marathon races with significant achievements from Tavistock Athletic Club athletes taking part.
Heading north, it was the Bath half marathon on Sunday. One of the oldest and most popular half marathons in the UK, it attracted 16,000 runners. In windy conditions, Hannah Smith ran a great race, finishing in 1hr 25min 46s.
This achievement was more significant as Hannah broke her shoulder badly just five weeks ago after a fall during her training for her upcoming London marathon.
Hannah is pictured alongside former Olympian Heather Fell who, due to a move to the Bath area, has just changed her primary allegiance from TAC to Team Bath Athletic Club. Heather finished in 1:27:55 and came a very creditable 4th place in her F40 age category.
Heading west, also on Sunday was the Falmouth half marathon. Very much the tougher of the two races, the 684 finishers had to cope with rain, wind and a punishing elevation gain of over 1,100ft.
Representing TAC was Carole Walters, her cross country experience no doubt helping on the hills. She finished in 1:58:34, to claim a bottle of wine for her third place in the F60 age category.
Pictured are Hannah Smith and Heather Fell at the Bath half marathon.
Tavistock Athletic Club continues to live up to its byline of 'A Club for All' - attracting and supporting runners of all ages and ambition.
Competition, and training runners to a high standard, is not the only goal of the club. Runners are offered training and social runs three times a week, with a variety of pace groups ensuring that all runner abilities and supported and nurtured.
Membership renewal is now underway, with new members getting full value from their yearly subscriptions. To join, renew, or just enquire, go to the tavistockathletics.co.uk website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.