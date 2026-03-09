RUNNERS from Tavistock Athletic Club welcomed the start of the spring racing calendar on Sunday, with two significant races taking place at Bideford and on Granite Way.
Even the weather played ball - not too hot nor cold, and no rain or wind. Some runners were using these longer distance events as part of their training for upcoming marathons, others were shaking off the cobwebs to chase personal best times or just to enjoy the challenge.
Bideford Amateur Athletic Club held the first of their ever-popular trilogy of annual races with their half marathon event (with their 10k and 10-mile events following later in the year).
This tough event starts and finishes at the quayside, climbing via the main road out to the Puffing Billy Cafe with a scenic return to the finish via the Tarka Trail. 14 TAC athletes joined 900 competitors to take on this iconic event where, as ever, the organisation and support from the hosting club were second to none.
Mark West was the first TAC runner to cross the line, taking 43rd place overall and 4th in his V50 age category, with a startling time of 1hr 20min 58s. He was followed home by Grant Harvey, taking 8th place in his V40 category in 1:24:35.
Three TAC runners were awarded trophies for their age category performances - Hannah Worth, 2nd FV40 in 1:29:49; Jenny Jeeves, 2nd FV55 in 1:36:32 and David Twine, 3rd V70 in 1:53:18.
Other TAC finishers were as follows: Marc Curtis 1:33:33; Garry Letheren 1:50:08; EJ Findlay (6th FV55), 1:54:21, Pete Bazley 1:56:12 (6th V70); Tony Shearer 2:02:05 (7th V70); Paul Marshal 2:08:09 (8th V70); Andy Hughes 2:10:10; Lucy Hann 2:10:25 and Anne Ruddock 2:34:36.
Elsewhere, two races took place on Granite Way, organised by Exeter City Community Trust.
The Granite Way 10-Miler and the Granite Way 20-miler are popular annual events, their uncommon distances given athletes a new challenge as well as supporting their training programmes for the year,
The races started from the top of the Trail near the Okehampton Youth Hostel, with competitors running 5 miles southwest to a turning point near Sourton before returning. The 20-miler repeated the loop for a second time.
In the 10-miler, Nikki Bond (nee Kelly) ran a superb race to take the ladies' win in a great time of 59min 23s - setting a new personal best and sneaking in under the hour for the first time.
She was followed home by fellow club runners Corin Russell (7th M35), 1:15:34; Nicolette Overy, taking first place in her F65 age category in 1:40:44; Claire Pilsbury, 1:56:02 and Dene Medland, 2:01:28 (2nd F65).
In the tougher 20-miler, tackled by four TAC runners, TAC's Sam Hortopp took a great 2nd place overall with a time of 2:04:16. Following were Nigel Cowley, taking 2nd place in his M65 age category in 2:40:43; Hannah Creasey, 3:35:41 (6th F50) and Mandy Womack, 3:44:40 (5th F55).
Tavistock Athletic Club continues to live up to its byline of 'A Club for All' - attracting and supporting runners of all ages and ambition.
Competition, and training runners to a high standard, is not the only goal of the club. Runners are offered training and social runs three times a week, with a variety of pace groups ensuring that all runner abilities and supported and nurtured.
Membership renewal is now underway, with new members getting full value from their yearly subscriptions. To join, renew, or just enquire, go to the tavistockathletics.co.uk website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.