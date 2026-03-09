OKEHAMPTON Running Club member Sophie Casavielle Lacaze travelled to Nottingham to represent Devon in the final event of the UKA Cross Challenge.
It was a great day of fantastic running through Wollaton park, a history making event marking the 100th year of the inter-counties’ cross country championships.
On Saturday, Claire Grubb ran the Bys Vyken Cousin Jack Ultra which is a 35-mile race from St Ives to Cape Cornwall and back to St Ives.
It was a fast field with the women's record broken by the first, second and third ladies. Claire’s unofficial time was 8hrs and 8minutes, a few minutes off her 2023 course PB, and fourth lady.
Elsewhere that day, Peter Rossiter took part in the Rhayader Round the Lakes 30km road race. Peter finished in 3:07:52 and was very happy with how it went – well done to him!
Three ORCs travelled to Bodmin to take part in the Cardinham Woods events on Saturday.
Pearl Barnes ran in the 10k race and said it was a beautiful route, with no mud for a change. She did well and finished in a time of 1:11:57.
ORC junior Ruairi ran in the 5k and finished in a superb time of 26:37, 10th place overall and third place in the U16’s. Once finished he helped his mum to sweep the last lap of the 10k race and cheered the runners on – he certainly deserved the sticky toffee cake afterwards.
Lucy Gooding and Gilmore took part in the 10k Canicross and finished in 1:06:46.
Joining five other ORCs, Pearl Barnes was in action again on Sunday in the Bideford half marathon, her third in as many weeks.
Deemed to be ‘largely’ flat, the second half may be, but the first certainly isn’t.
The team did well with Paul Carter finishing in 1:31:41 - third in his age group, swiftly on his heels was Katie Littlejohns in 1:31:58, Derek Maltravers in 1:32:07, Claudine Benstead in 1:33:37, first in her age category, Andrew Throne in 1:57:07 and Pearl in 2:14:43.
Seven ORCs took part in The Grizzly on Sunday which starts and finishes on the Esplanade at Seaton.
It’s a race with more than 3,000’ ascent on its 20 miles, including a pebbly beach and two energy-sapping bogs
Nevertheless, it’s an event that is always sold out and the ORC’s love it.
Luke Stannus had an incredible run, the furthest he has raced to date, he finished in eighth place in a time of 2:29:02. Chris Turner was the next ORC back in a time of 02:43:19. Ian Duffield finished in 3:33.31.
Running the course together Eddie Bragg, Matt Grint and Emma Jewell finished in 4:08:19, 4:08:57 and 4:08:59. Lou Duffield finished next in 5:10:39 and Izzi Davison in 5:14:57.
Sunday saw this local race, organized by Exeter City Community Trust take place along the Granite Way. The race route follows the Granite Way Cycle Trail towards Lydford for five miles, turns around and returns to Okehampton.
Daniel Baxter was the sole ORC in the 10-mile event which he completed in a time of 1:09:32.
In the 20-mile event, Rob Kelly had a great race finishing in fourth place overall and first in his age category in a time of 2:08:16. He also set a club record – well done to him and all the runners this weekend.
