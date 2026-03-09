REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Okehampton RFC 47 Cullompton 19
OKEHAMPTON RFC 1st XV welcomed relegation threatened Cully looking to put on an improved performance after last week’s disappointing defeat, writes Adam Holliday.
A well-attended sponsor’s lunch ensured a good crowd and they saw a very early try from the Okes.
Leon Horn took a visitors kick and the full-back then chipped ahead and regathered. He then fed Oli Wonnacott in support who in turn gave a scoring pass to Brandon Horn, the centre crossing wide left after two minutes. Luke Simmons added an excellent conversion.
Okes’ Achilles heel is so often failure to effectively clear their lines from a restart. This problem reared its head again as the hosts were penalised, and after a kick to the corner, Cully crashed over from a catch and drive to level the scores at seven-all.
The firm conditions were certainly creating an open game and it was that man Leon Horn who was the provider again on the 17 minutes with another chip and re-gather.
This set-up scrum half Oli Wonnacott to cross for Okes second try, again consummately converted by Simmons from wide out.
Cully were putting up stern opposition but another loose kick from them saw Leon Horn take a quick line out to sibling Brandon, the centre breaking inside before finding number eight Saul Holliday in support who dived over to make it 19-7, a rare missed conversion from Simmons.
Okehampton were creating plenty in attack but defensively weren’t quite on it.
The visitors came again before the interval as they stretched Okes’ defence sufficiently to create a gap for their centre to cross to the left of the posts, right on the halftime whistle, to make it just a five-point advantage for Okes as they turned around.
The second half commenced with the hosts still lacking slightly on the intensity front.
However, they did eventually manage to string several phases together in attack which created space on the right, where prop Dan Butt crossed. Simmons again added the extras and a bonus point to boot for Okehampton, who were a little more comfortable.
The home side were right now very much on the front foot. A useful kick into the bottom left corner bought a defensive line out for the visitors, however they fluffed their lines and as the ball bounced loose, prop Tom White took advantage to pounce for another five points for the front row union. With Simmons’ conversion, Oke were stretching away at 33-14.
It was only right and proper that legendary stalwart winger Rob Fishleigh was next over the whitewash. Marking is 200th appearance with a typical wingers finish to roars of “feed the fish” from the crowd. Simmons again landed the extras.
During the last few minutes, Tom McGrattan, back on as an injury replacement on the wing, found himself on the end of a pinpoint cross kick from Leon Horn to stroll over for Okes’ sixth try, Simmons of course converting.
At 47-14 down the visitors continued to strive for another score, and they got the rewards their efforts deserved with consolation a try in clubhouse corner. The final whistle blew shortly after.
In all, a comfortable and efficient performance from Okehampton RFC, but they know they will need to up their game next Saturday when they travel to high-flying Tiverton in a rearranged league fixture… your support as always would be most appreciated.
