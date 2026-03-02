OKEHAMPTON RFC women faced their longest journey of the season as they travelled to Portsmouth for the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Plate — and returned with an emphatic 36–10 victory to secure a place in the semi-finals.
With limited knowledge of the Valkyries, a well-established side competing at the same league level, Oke focused on executing the structured game plan that has brought them success throughout the campaign.
The visitors edged a tightly contested first half. Tries from Issy and Jenna, along with a conversion from Issy, gave Oke a narrow 12–10 lead at the interval after Portsmouth had replied with a try and a penalty kick of their own.
Knowing a strong second-half performance would be decisive, Oke raised their intensity after the break. The forward pack laid an excellent platform, allowing the backs to capitalise on their set plays. Issy crossed for four further tries and added two more conversions, while the defence stood firm to prevent any additional Portsmouth scores — including a crucial held-up effort over the line.
The result was a commanding 36–10 win, sealing Oke’s progression to the semi-finals and making the long journey worthwhile.
It was another accomplished all-round team performance, with every player contributing significantly. Forward of the match went to Imogen Ogborne, sponsored by Rosie Bracher Family Solicitors whilst back of the match went to Issy Edworthy, sponsored by Richard Edworthy Groundwork’s.
Head coach Tom Powell reflected: “The exciting (and slightly frightening) thing is that, if we’re honest, we all know we’ve still got another gear to go up from what we showed out there today. That’s a seriously great place to be.”
Oke’s semi-final opponents are yet to be confirmed however attention now turns back to league action this Sunday, when they welcome third-placed Hornets to the Showground for a 2.30pm KO, in what promises to be another physical encounter.
