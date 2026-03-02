REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Penzance & Newlyn 33 Okehampton RFC 24
OKEHAMPTON RFC travelled to Penzance for the first league fixture in many years, only to come up short after a patchy performance.
Things started so well though for the visitors as they open the scoring almost immediately, Mike Stevens crossing in the corner.
Unfortunately, the offloading game deteriorated from this point, as Okes persisted throughout the majority of the game attempting to play from deep and getting little joy.
Another issue for the visitors was their inability to consolidate after a score, as has often been the problem this season, and they quickly conceded at the other end in this case as well.
The game was swinging both ways at this point and Oke went back ahead when full back Leon Horn chipped ahead and regathered, offloading to Marley Parker.
A second swift response levelled the scores again and then a Penzance converted try and late penalty edged them ahead 20-10 at the break.
Okehampton were still not firing when the second half commenced and it got worse before it got better, shipping another three points.
Horn was the standout once more again though, kicking his way up the field and racing under the posts to make it 23-17.
The visitors were unable to build on this though and Penzance were in for their bonus-point try and added a fifth too.
Okehampton now had to fight for a try-bonus point late on and were successful, Saul Holliday breaking away to start the move off and Sonny Luxton eventually crashing over in front of the posts.
Luke Simmons slotted another conversion but there wasn’t enough time to add a losing bonus point, succumbing to a 33-24 defeat.
Okehampton will need to learn and improve if they want to finish in the playoff spots. Next week they host relegation-threatened Cullompton.
Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, said numerous errors added-up to a defeat.
“After scoring a try in the first minutes, things went downhill,” said Luxton.
“We had the wind at our backs in the first half, but tried to play rugby in our own half instead of kicking for territory.
“Every time we scored we immediately made a mistake and Penzance would level things up.
“It was a good physical contest which Penzance rightfully came out winning.
“A bonus point was good, but I would have been happier with two.”
